TROY — Robyn Charity Harger, 61, of Troy, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 23, 1958, in Troy, Ohio, to Jason DeWitt and June Constance (Carnes) Harger.

She attended Troy public schools and graduated from Troy High School in 1976. She was employed as a teacher at Kinder Care for a few years, and then became a daycare provider in her home for over 37 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lori.

Robyn is survived by eight brothers and seven sisters – Douglas, Candace, Rhonda, Mark, Angela, Thomas, Jonathan, Darla, Phillip (Marites) and Leah Harger and Lydia (Julio) Harger Herrera all of Troy, Ohio; Tamala Black of Trotwood, Ohio; Matthew Harger of Lebanon, Ohio; Andrew Harger of Atlanta, Georgia; and Paul Timothy (Clarissa) Harger of Grand Prairie, Texas. She is also survived by three nephews and one niece, Samuel Herrera of Troy, Ohio; and Kristopher Lavalais, Sofia Harger, and Abraham Harger of Grand Prairie, Texas; two aunts, Dorothy Harger and Mary Joan Harger; one uncle, Dale Harger, and a host of cousins.

Robyn was a second mother (and grandmother) to many. Her legacy will live on through all the children's lives that she touched. Her middle name was Charity and she showed and gave that to all the children that she came across as well as to her family. She will be sorely missed by the many she touched in her lifetime.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements are entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Robyn received and enjoyed many flowers, family, and friends in the last weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Robyn's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

Graveside services officiated by Pastor Charles Carnes will be held at the convenience of the family in the Riverside Cemetery Chapel.