Roger D. Baker, age 75, of Covington died April 23, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born November 27, 1943 in Piqua, OH to the late James Clinton Baker & Clyona (Brokaw) Baker; a graduate of Piqua High School, Class of 1961; a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany; retired from B.F. Goodrich with 43 years of service; a member of the Covington Eagles, Aerie No. 3998; Axillary member of the VFW, Post #4235, Covinngton; AMVETS, Post No. 66, Covington; an avid football fan; enjoyed jigsaw puzzles as long as Kathy started them; loved boating at Lake Cumberland; and was faithful to attend his granddaughters events.

Preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Pat Motter, Sue Dorsey, Bill Baker and Jim Baker.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy (Kimmel) Baker; 4 children, Tanja Baker of Stow, OH, Shawn Baker (& his companion, Carmen Conley) of Pleasant Hill, Brett Baker of Covington & Derek Baker of Covington; 3 granddaughters, Hailey Baker, Alexandria Baker & Brianna Baker; brother, Greg (Linda) Baker of Piqua; sister, Cindy (Mike) Root of Piqua; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Nick Church officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Covington. The family will receive friends Thursday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.