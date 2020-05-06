Roger Dale Potter, age 62, returned to his heavenly home on May 5, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Roger was born to the late Arthur W. "Bill" and Mabel (Wills) Potter on September 18, 1957. Roger is survived by his wife of over 13 years: Deborah (Thompson) Potter; children: Rebecca (Tony) Blair and their children: Gabriel, Abigail, Anna and Benjamin; Charity (Kenneth) Heizer, and their child: Saige; and Joshua (Katie) Potter; Kris (Nikki) Vultee and their children: Kristen, Kody and Kaitlin; Katy Vultee and her children: Jason, Kara and Kamryn; and Karen Vultee and her children: Kandyce and Aubrey; and his brothers: Arthur (Debbie) Potter and their children: Amanda and Jessica, and Rick (Dottie) Potter and their child: Felicia. Roger graduated from Tipp City High School in 1975. He worked at the Tipp City Post Office for over 25 years and retired in 2016. Roger attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Troy and enjoyed rocking babies in the nursery. He especially loved hunting with his brothers and son. Roger was a fierce cornhole competitor and master homemade ice cream maker. Roger was always smiling and enjoyed a good laugh, even in the end. A private service will be held at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Matt Harbour officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 North Detroit Street, Ste. B, Xenia, OH 45385. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.