CENTERVILLE — Rolland W. Wagner, age 93 of Centerville, reunited with his wife, Martha on December 11, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1926 in Piqua, OH to the late Jasper and Marguerite (Kenworth) Wagner.

In addition to his wife and parents, Rolland was preceded in death by his step-mother, Dorthea Wagner; brother, Daniel Wagner and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Wagner.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Scott Wagner; grandson, Thomas (Melissa) Wagner; great-grandchildren, Allison and Logan Wagner; brother, Jack Wagner and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Rolland enlisted and served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He was a continuous member of the Post 4874 and American Legion Post 184 for 71 years. Rolland owned and operated Favorite Hill TV Store in Piqua for many years. Among other hobbies and opportunities, Rolland was a self-employed Realtor. He was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church, where he was active with the United Methodist Men. He enjoyed fishing, traveling with Martha and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan!

He will be missed greatly and his memory will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Rolland's Life will begin at 2 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, OH. Rolland's final resting place will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greene Street Food Pantry, in Rolland's memory.

