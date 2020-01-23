PIQUA — Rollin D. Brown, age 77, of Piqua passed away on January 22, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

He was born in Piqua, OH on January 9, 1943 to the late Earl J. Brown and Florence M. (Norris) Brown.

Rollin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith (Hillier) Brown.

Rollin is survived by one daughter and son-in -law, Mandy and Bill Mendenhall, Piqua, OH; two sons and daughters-in-law: Trace and Lynn Brown, Piqua, OH and Bryan and Carol Brown, Beavercreek, OH; two sisters: Phyllis Morris, DeGraff, OH and Marilyn Johnson, Sidney, OH; ten grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother: Gary Brown.

Rollin graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1961 and he worked for French Oil Mill Machinery Company in Piqua, OH for 45 years. He was a member of Piqua Greene Street United Methodist Church in Piqua, OH. Rollin enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

