PIQUA — Ronald E. Cooper, 68, of Piqua passed away unexpectedly at 11:10 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 27, 1951 in Piqua to the late Robert E. and Lillian (Ball) Cooper, Sr. He married Robyn K. Kaser April 17, 1988 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Ronald A. (Erika) Cooper of Lexington, Kentucky, Jed R. (Megan) Cooper of Fairborn; a daughter, Catherine K. (Steve) Terry of Piqua; five grandchildren, Robert, Scarlett, Trent, Easton, Aleyiah; two brothers, Robert E. (Sandi) Cooper, Jr. of Tipp City, Roger A. (Vicki) Cooper of Westminster, Maryland; and two sisters, Marlene (Ross) Coslow of Holly Hills, Florida, Rita (Mike) Kennedy of Lancaster.

Mr. Cooper was a 1969 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973. He worked as a welder for Midmark Corporation for 25 years from which he retired. He was active with the American Legion Post #184 and the 8/40 Military Fun Club. He enjoyed staying active with his children, especially with the Piqua Youth Soccer Association as a coach and referee as well at the Piqua Youth Baseball Association as coach and umpire. He also was an avid reader, especially spy novels and the books of Tom Clancy.

A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Allen and Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors being presented by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard in conjunction with the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the DVAMC Fisher House, Building 425, 4100 W. 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45428 Attn: Betsey Striebel or the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash Street, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.