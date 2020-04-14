Ronald Ellsworth Harbaugh, age 74, passed away at his home on April 14, 2020.

He was born on October 23, 1945 in Troy, Ohio to the late Henry Ellsworth and CoraGrace (Barker) Harbaugh.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Susan E. (Hunt); sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher E. and Katie Harbaugh and John Scott and Jennifer Harbaugh all of Troy; four grandchildren: Grace, Madison, Eden and Benjamin Harbaugh; brother and sister-in-law: Lyle and Susan Harbaugh of Colorado.

Ron graduated from high school in Linwood, California. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army. Ron was employed with Hobart Brothers Company for 23 years and then later worked with Walmart, Troy.

He was a longtime member of the Casstown United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee.

Ron was very active as a Scout leader and commissioner.

Ron and wife, Susan enjoyed cruising together in recent years.

A family graveside service will take place in Casstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, 7285 Poe Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45414.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.