PIQUA — Ronald L. "Peanut" Kindell, 77, of Piqua, passed away at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 18, 1942 in Piqua to the late Roy D. and Arbutus "Betty" (Smith) Kindell.

He married Sandy Mowery in 2004 and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Ronnie "Joe" (late Jamie) Kindell of Dayton; a daughter, Correna Howard of Piqua; step-children, Kyle Hamilton of Piqua, Kristina (Walter) Wilson of Piqua; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-sisters, Billy Lewis of Piqua and Teresa Martin of Versailles. He was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Kindell; and one grandson, Dusty Kindell.

Mr. Kindell attended Piqua Central High School. He began working at Decker's Meat Processing Plant, City of Piqua Power Plant for ten years, and then with the City of Piqua Water Distribution Plant until his retirement in 2004.

He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the AmVets Post #66, a member of American Legion Post #184, V.F.W. Post # 4874, the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad and the former Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge # 614.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Erica Ernst-Claypool officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, P.O. Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356.

