UNION — Ronald "Mickey" L. Reed, age 69, of Union, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital North. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, May 13, at Community Grace Brethren Church, 2261 S. Miami Street, West Milton. Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton, is in charge of arrangements.



