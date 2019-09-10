PIQUA — Ronald L. Rohr, 62, of Piqua, died at 2:32 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1957 in Troy to the late Glenn and Margaret (Hall) Rohr. He married Carolyn Tipps August 5, 1978 in Piqua and she preceded him in death May 8, 2016.

Survivors include a son, Jon (Heather) Rohr of Enon; a daughter, Nikki Slife of Piqua; five grandchildren, Kara Slife, Morgan Slife, Kevin Slife, Jr. Briahna Rohr, Kaitlin Rohr; three sisters, Debra (Roland) Tipps, Glenna Reed both of Piqua, Linda (Bill) Deemer of Bradford; and one brother, Brian Rohr of Greenville. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Rohr; and two brothers, Don Rohr and Scott Rohr.

Mr. Rohr was a 1975 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He worked various jobs over the years as a handyman and carpenter. He was an avid football fan, especially the Cleveland Browns and enjoyed spending time with his friends at Bing's Place. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with his family.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4:30-7:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the American Legion Post #184. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to the American Legion Post #184, 301 W. Water St. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.