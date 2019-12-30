TROY — Ronald Lee Swallow, 72, of Troy Ohio passed on December 30, 2019 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center at 8:15 a.m.

Ron was born at Stouder Memorial Hospital in Troy on September 15, 1947 to parents Herschel and Mary (Ross) Swallow.

He married Delores McDaniel on August 12, 1966 and they shared 53 years together. They raised their daughters on a small farm in Elizabeth Township and spent nearly their entire married life in the home they built in 1972.

Ron is survived by a family he loved dearly. Wife, Delores; daughter, Ronda and son-in-law Paul Hershberger of New Carlisle, Ohio; daughter; Raegan and son-in-law Eric Schneider of Powell, Ohio; four grandchildren, Justin Hershberger and wife Megan (Scully); granddaughter, Eliza Hershberger; grandson, Owen Schneider; grandson, William (Will) Schneider. He also leaves behind a sister, Sandy (Perry) Sheafer of St. Paris and a brother Doug (Shirley) Swallow of Lafollette, Tennessee.

Ron grew up in Staunton Township in Miami County. Ron attended Miami East Schools graduating in 1965. Ron worked for Schwans and ChemLawn in his early working years which evolved into establishing his own lawn care business.

He completed his career as General Manager at R.D. Holder Oil Company from 1999-2015.

Ron was an Elizabeth Township Trustee for 22 years from 1994-2015. During his tenure he was involved in instituting the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and EMS. From 2006 to 2007, Ron held a pivotal role in transforming the Elizabeth Elementary School into the current Elizabeth Township Community Center. He was also passionately involved in creating the farmland preservation program in Elizabeth Township.

Ron loved his herd of beef cattle which ultimately led him to become a member of the Miami County Cattlemen's Association and, in 1995, he became President of the Ohio Cattlemen's Association. Ron's other hobbies included attending farm auctions and owning horses in his later years. Throughout his life he loved fishing and had many adventures fishing with friends, including trips to the remote areas of Canada and a special fishing trip to the Arctic Circle.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Cove Spring Church (5705 Walnut Grove Road, Troy, Ohio) with a memorial service beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County (hospiceofmiamicounty.org) or to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute (cancer.osu.edu). Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.