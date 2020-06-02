PLEASANT HILL — Ronald R Miller, age 86, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. He was born October 28, 1933, in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, to his parents Roy & Mabel (Landis) Miller. Ron graduated from Newton High School and retired from General Motors. He was a wonderful, caring father and friend who loved spending time with his family. Ron was preceded in death by his wife Sherry (Hottle) Miller; son Garry Miller; and his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his daughter Pamela Miller of Pleasant Hill; numerous extended family members; and good friend Kelley Humbert of Pleasant Hill. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.