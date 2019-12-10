GREENVILLE — Ronnie Lee Fourman, 78 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 at 8:26 PM at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

He was November 12, 1941 in Laura, Ohio the son of the late Paul & Marcella (Buckingham) Fourman.

He served his country in the United State Army in the first Infantry in the Vietnam War. He retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy where he had worked as a welder.

He was a member of the Arcanum American Legion. He was an avid hunter and fisher, he loved woodworking, camping, the Cincinnati Bengals, & The Ohio State Buckeyes; he loved his family and loved watching his grandchildren's sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Larry, Eddie, & Gene Fourman; his sister: Joyce Wissman.

He is survived by his wife: Carol (Gambill) Fourman of Greenville; his son & daughter in law: Timothy Lee & Stephanie Fourman of Greenville; his daughter & son in law: Nikole & Andrew Young of Bradford; his grandchildren: Cassi Mead, Keaton Mead, Asher Fourman, Caleb & Ryan Kolb, & Alec Young; his brother: Kenny Fourman of Paulding, Ohio; his sister: Bette Curry of Greenville.

Services will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Veteran's services will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arcanum American Legion.

