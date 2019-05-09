HEATH — Rosalyn L. Shawler, age 76, of Heath, Ohio passed away in her residence on Monday, May 6, 2019. Rosalyn was born in Fletcher, Ohio on December 27, 1942 to the late Harold and Evelyn Laverne (White) Reeder.

Prior to retirement, Rosalyn was a data processing clerk for many years. She was a member of Lighthouse Memorial Church, where she was church organist, pianist and volunteered for many activities. She was also known for her great baking skills, especially her cakes. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dianne Shawler; daughter, Niki Shawler; grandchildren, Collin and Timothy Shawler; her cat, Oreo; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Shawler; and sisters, Carolyn Oldham and Marilyn Peake.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 from in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326. A funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Fletcher Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rosalyn to Lighthouse Memorial Church, 2600 Walnut Rd Rt. 79, Millersport, OH 43046 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.