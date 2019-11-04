TROY— Rosemary A. Yantis, age 84, formly of Troy, more recently The Laurels of Huber Heights, went to be with her Savior on Friday, November 1.

She was born on October 31, 1935 to the late Lester and Lucille Miller of Pleasant Hill.

She was married to her late husband, Maynard E Yantis for 40 years.

She is survived by her three children, Cherryl (Dean) Williams of Troy; Steve (Lois) Hutchinson of Pleasant Hill; David (Ann) Hutchinson of Ludlow Falls and seven grandchildren; Chris (Laura) Williams of Indianapolis, Stephny Bertholf of Vandalia, Beau (Tara) Williams of Ocala FL, Jodi (Matt) Lindemuth of Arcanum, Joe (Kori) Hutchinson of Pleasant Hill, Jordan (Alicia) Hutchinson of West Milton, and Kyle (Chels) Hutchinson of Troy. Also surviving are 15 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are; Juanita Watson, Troy; Earl Miller, Troy; Donnie Miller, Pensacola, FL; Debby Fife, Covington; Ron Miller, Bradford. Two brothers, Charles and Doug Miller also preceded her in death.

In her retirement years Rosemary enjoyed fishing with her husband, working in their yard and many DYI projects around the house and spending time with her family.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 1045 Monroe-Concord Rd, Troy on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 AM. The family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00 AM the before the service. Pastor Greg Steinke and Pastor Chris Williams will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Laurels of Huber Heights, 5440 Charlesgate, Huber Heights, OH 45424.

