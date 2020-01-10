Troy Daily News

Rosetta Ridenour

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosetta Ridenour.
Service Information
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-1647
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIQUA — Rosetta Ridenour, age 79, of Piqua, OH passed away at Piqua Manor Nursing Home on January 7, 2020 at 12:25 PM.

She was born November 12, 1940 in Kentucky and was raised by her late grandparents Glen & Bertha (Walker) Pepper.

She was preceded in death by one son: Chris Berry.

Rosetta was a member of St Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. She loved to paint.

She painted portraits and designed all the paintings on her home's walls.

She was a model for several years in the Dayton area. She was employed by Hobart Brother's in Troy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday January 17, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.