PIQUA — Rosetta Ridenour, age 79, of Piqua, OH passed away at Piqua Manor Nursing Home on January 7, 2020 at 12:25 PM.

She was born November 12, 1940 in Kentucky and was raised by her late grandparents Glen & Bertha (Walker) Pepper.

She was preceded in death by one son: Chris Berry.

Rosetta was a member of St Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. She loved to paint.

She painted portraits and designed all the paintings on her home's walls.

She was a model for several years in the Dayton area. She was employed by Hobart Brother's in Troy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday January 17, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

