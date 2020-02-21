(September 23, 1949 - February 19, 2020)

Roy E Hare, 70, of Manchester, Ohio died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 under the care of the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky.

He was born in Troy, Ohio on September 23, 1949 to William Robert and Marcella (Groff) Hare.

Roy worked at DP&L as a Control Mechanic for 44 years.

He belonged to the St Patricks in Maysville, Kentucky. He loved to read and being with family, especially his grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his father and 2 brothers: Dan and Bob Hare.

He is survived by wife of 44 years: Patricia (Smock) Hare of Manchester, Ohio, his mother: Marcella Hare, his son: John (Stephanie) Hare of Temecula, CA, his daughter: Edith (James) Fisher of Batavia, Ohio, 4 grandchildren: Nathan Hare, Edward Hare, Gabriella Latham, and John Hare, Jr, and 2 brothers: Tom Hare and Leonard Hare both of Troy, Ohio.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Roy 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 24 at the St Patricks Church in Maysville, Kentucky. Father Andrew Young will officiate. Burial will follow at the St Patricks Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station, Maysville, KY 41056.

