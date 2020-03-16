PIQUA — Roy E. Wooley, age 77, of Piqua, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born February 16, 1943 in West Milton to the late Floyd and Norma (Gaddis) Wooley; a graduate of Milton-Union High School, Class of 1961; a member of the First Church of God, Piqua; drove a semi for many years, worked for Pepsi, ran a gas station in West Milton and Piqua, and most recently worked at Piqua Walmart; had an airplane and loved to fly; loved to cook and bake for others.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Roy is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Bonna Dean (Roeth) Wooley; 5 children, Tammy (Stephen) Sternik of Huber Heights, F. Larry (Jennifer) Wooley of Marianna, FL, Jennifer Wooley of Bradford, and twins, Mellissa Grunden of Troy, and Timm Wooley (Nadine Finn) of Loxahatchee, FL; 13 grandchildren, Courtney McCuistion of Troy, Brandon Lantz of Bradford, Brett Sternik (Dani Hoffacker) of Huber Heights, Alexander Lantz (Jennifer Brown) of Christiansburg, Alexa "Lexie" (Miles) Thomas of Grand Ridge, FL, Timmothy Ivan Wooley II of Loxahatchee, FL, Seth (Emily) Wooley of Lake Placid, FL, Matthew Sternik of Huber Heights, Christina Lantz of Richmond, IN, Connor Wooley of Troy, Katherine Lantz of Richmond, IN, Corinne Grunden of Troy and Collissa Grunden of Troy; 4 great grandchildren, Maximus McCuistion, Xander Lantz, Mayleigh Thames, Grayson Wooley, and 5 more on the way; 3 siblings, Nancy Bean of West Milton, Roberta Haney of Piqua, and Gordan (Robin) Wooley of Ludlow Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a future date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.