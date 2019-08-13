PIQUA — Russelle A. "Rose" Conard, age 76 of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Piqua Health and Rehab. She was born April 18, 1943 in West Virginia to the late Russell and June Rowe.

Rose is survived by her sons Rick Conard of Jupiter, FL, Vince Conard (Darah) of Texas, and Donnie Conard; daughter Leanne Smith of Canada; grandchildren Lindsay Neal, Wesley Smith, Wade Smith, Cody Conard, Julia Conard, Brooke Conard, Ryan Conard, and Matthew Conard; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Mike Rowe and Rusty Rowe; and sister Dawn Baskerville of Piqua.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Conard, who passed away September 24, 2010 as well as three brothers and two sisters.

Rose was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua. She was highly creative and enjoyed making bead art and pin art in her spare time.

A funeral service will be held 2:30PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Fr. Daniel Hunt officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30PM-2:30PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.