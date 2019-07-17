PIQUA — Rusty Lynn Shannon, 56, of Piqua, died unexpectedly in his home on July 12, 2019.

He was born Sept. 15, 1962, to the late Harold and Judith (Floss) Shannon.

Rusty retired from truck driving and lived his life with the "You only live once" attitude and spent most of his time fishing, camping and working on cars. He never turned down an old fashioned "cook out."

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his 11 grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his siblings: Randy (Debbie) Shannon of Piqua, Rick (Lori) Shannon of Toledo, Robin (Steve) Espich of Springfield, and Risa (Scott) Johnson of Wilmington, N.C.

He leaves behind six children, Heather (Jeremy) Estep, Joshua Shannon, and Jason (Brandy) Shannon, which he shared with his former wife, Debbie (Baugher) Shannon. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Shannon. He and his wife Veronica (Haney) Shannon share children Ashley Vanzant and Jeremiah Shannon.

Rusty had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him.

There will be a celebration of life and remembrance service at a late date with his final resting place in Christiansburg Ohio, next to his son.