ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ruth Ann Thompson, age 79 of Ann Arbor, MI, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully July 7, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Rex Thompson.

She was born December 2, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of George and Madge Howar.

After graduation from Wayne High School, she worked for DP&L for 29 years, and continued employment with the University Of Michigan Athletic Department for 25 years before retirement in 2014.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 12 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.