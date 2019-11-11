GREENVILLE — Ruth Evelyn Smitley, Age 91, of Greenville, formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Brethren's Retirement Community.

She was born October 11, 1928, in Van Wert, Ohio, to her parents Walter Richard & Cannie Irene (Renbarger) Stein.

She graduated from Troy High School and retired from Sunshade as an office manager. She was a longtime member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren where she served on the church board and served as a deacon. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association and the Retired Business Women.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Josephus Jackson Thompson, Sr.; her second husband David J. Smitley.

She will be missed and remembered by her children David Thompson of Columbus, Mark Thompson of Pleasant Hill, Joe and Bonni Thompson of Pleasant Hill; stepchildren Yvonne & Mark Wion of Piqua, Robert & Sue Smitley of Centerville, Dale Smitley of Modesto, California; brothers and sisters-in-law Donald Lester & Pat Stein of Wisconsin, Walter Ronald & Sally Stein of South Carolina; grandchildren Nicole Thompson, Derek Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Zachary Thompson, Adam Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Luke Thompson; 7 great grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; numerous step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, November 15, at the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Monument Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Nick Beam will officiate with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newton Township Life Squad.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com