PIQUA — Sandra J. Jones, 59, of Piqua, died at 4:01 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 23, 1959 in Piqua to the late Howard M. "Mitch" Petty and Janice E. (Long) Petty and she survives.

She married Richard L. Jones August 14, 1982 in Piqua and he survives.

Other survivors include four brothers, Mitchell (Sandy) Petty of Mt. Gilead, Randy (Amie) Petty of Piqua, Timothy (Karen) Petty, Darin Petty both of Piqua; and three sisters, Deborah Petty, Valerie (Scott) Frazier both of Piqua, and Catherine (Phil) Baker of Rushville; two brother-in-laws, Denny (Julie) Jones and Bob (Diana) Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Lynn Petty and two sister-in-laws, Darlene Petty and Linda Shira.

Mrs. Jones was a first grade teacher for the Piqua City Schools for thirty years; working at both Favorite Hill and South Street Schools. She considered each child that entered her classroom as her own child. Outside of teaching, her hobbies included spending a lot of time with family, collecting teddy bears, reading, spending time on the water with Rick, and was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Bears, and of course, the Piqua Indians.

She was also a dedicated caregiver of her mother for many years. Sandy loved receiving weekly flowers from the love of her life, Rick.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Road, Piqua OH 45356.

