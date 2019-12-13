LONDON, Ohio — Sandra Jean Cress, 76, of London, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

Born February 7, 1943 in West Milton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Eugene and Jean (Huntsberger) Peele.

Sandra was a faithful member of the Newport United Methodist Church where she had been active with the United Methodist Women. Sandra also worked for Fitzpatrick and Hartley Oil Companies for over 20 years until she retired.

Sandra was preceded in death by her son, David William Cress; her mother and father; brothers Ron Peele, Terry Peele and Tom (Brenda) Peele.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Ronald Cress, daughters Amy (John) Mason, Sara (Anthony) Giuliani and Ronda (Katherine) Cress-Yoder; grandchildren Massimo and Simone Giuliani, Molly and Mia Mason, Olivia, Noah and Landon Yoder; several nieces, nephews and beloved friends and her favorite four-legged friend, Princess.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday December 16, 2019 in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London with Pastor Wayne Stuntz officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-5 PM Sunday.

The family suggests memorials in Sandra's name be made to the Newport United Methodist Church, PO Box 701, London, Ohio 43140.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.