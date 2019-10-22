TIPP CITY — Sandra K. Smith, age 74, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on December 23, 1944 in Troy to the late Carl George and Mary Elizabeth (Gage) Smith.

Sandra is survived by one sister: Marilyn McIlvain of Tipp City; and two brothers: Richard Smith of Vandalia and Marvin Smith of Troy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother: Randy Smith and a step-father, Sherman Gage.

Sandra worked at RT Industries, Troy.

Graveside Service will be held at 10AM on October 25, 2019 at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com