TIPP CITY — Sarah Elizabeth Hall (Plozay) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020. She was born June 19, 1979 in Troy, Ohio and resided in Tipp City, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 4-6PM on January 31, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, 555 North Market Street, Troy, Ohio, with a service to follow.