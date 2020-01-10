Sharon Lee Myers, loving mother of three, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering.

She was born November 15, 1946 in Lima to the late Norman and Rose (Lange) Roehrig.

Sharon is survived by sons Michael Myers (Elizabeth) of McMinnville, OR and Craig Myers (Kendra) of Richmond, KY; daughter Cheryl Yablonski (Scott) of Springfield; companion Paul "Corky" Fenter of Troy; five grandchildren: Gabrielle, Hayley, McKenzi, and Lucas Myers and Hunter McMurtry; siblings Norman Eugene "Gene" Roehrig, Jr. (Sharon Kay) of Greeley, CO, Mark Roehrig (Nancy) of Defiance, Elaine Bodi (Michael) of Monroe, MI, Matthew Roehrig of Wilmington, NC, and Janice Johansen (Erik) of Defiance.

Sharon was a graduate of Ayersville High School in Defiance and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Tipp City. She retired with Jackson Tube Service in Piqua. Sharon was an amazing mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome from 5:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

