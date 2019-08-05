COVINGTON — Shelton Lee Netzley, age 66, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

He was born June 19, 1953 to Ned Galen Netzley & Alama Virginia (Apple) Victor in Greenville, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father Ned Netzley.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter Sandy Netzley Luke of West Milton; granddaughter Whitney Netzley of West Milton; great grandchildren Addyson Whitt and Mya Smith of West Milton; mother Alama Victor; brother Scott & wife Cheryl Netzley of Kokomo, IN and best friend Gerald Butcher.

Shelton was a 1971 Milton-Union High School graduate and retired from Hobart Brothers.

He also loved art, Grateful Dead and landscaping.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, August 6 at the funeral home.

Online memories of Shelton may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.