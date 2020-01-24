TROY — Sherry Lynn Kelsey, age 56, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia on February 18, 1963 to the late Elden and Barbara (McDade) Kelsey.

Sherry is survived by two sons: Kent (Sara) Kelsey of Savannah, GA and Justin Kelsey of Troy, OH; two brothers: Kenny Kelsey of Troy, OH and Gene Earley, both of Troy, OH; two sisters: Kim Earley of Piqua, OH and Lucinda Stone of Columbus, OH; and six grandchildren: Tayten, Tyson, Tristan, Brayden, Kameron and Laynee.

Sherry was a 1981 graduate of Troy High School.

Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Chaplain Tom Schwind officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from _ 9:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.