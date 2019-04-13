GREENVILLE — Shirley J. (Wray) Shank, 68, of Greenville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her family at her side at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born on November 18, 1950 in Troy, Ohio to the late Charles and Beulah (Longendelpher) Wray.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Keith Wray and Cindy Smith.

Shirley had a passion for children. She spent many years teaching preschool at Anthony Wayne Early Childhood Center in Greenville and at Arcanum Schools, until she retired in 2016. Shirley was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Gospel Baptist Church of Greenville and valued serving within the children's ministry. She enjoyed the outdoors and taking walks with her dog, Gus. Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by husband of 44 years, Lee Shank, whom she married on August 22, 1975; her children, Doug (Jenae) Shank of Dayton, Trisha (Joe) Weaver of Greenville, and Scott (Kathy) Elson, Sr. of Greenville; her grandchildren, Selene Weaver of Greenville, Scott Elson, Jr. of Greenville, Lindsay Elson of Englewood, Curtis (Kiersten) Elson of Greenville, Jake Szilagyi of Greenville, Kyle (Emily) Hunt of Denver, Colorado, and Justin Louthian of Dayton; her two great grandchildren; her siblings, Joan (David) Randall of Troy, Ohio, David L. (Sharon) Wray of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, Phillip (Patty) Wray of Troy, Ohio, and Larry Wray of Miamisburg, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Charles Smith of Troy, and her numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Shirley's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Gospel Baptist Church of Greenville, 383 Eidson Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331, with Pastor Bill Edward officiating.

Guests may visit with the Shank family on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service, both at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given in Shirley's memory to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN.

Online condolences maybe share with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com