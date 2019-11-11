WEST MILTON — Shirley Lee Brown, age 83, of West Milton, OH, left this world on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Shirley was born to Howard & Dorthy Bowman on June 23, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio.

Shirley participated in Soap Box Derby racing, numerous card clubs, and bowling leagues.

She worked at the West Milton Inn for over 25 years.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Bowman, daughter Brenda Emberton; Ted Karns, Maurice Puterbaugh and her loving husband Dean Brown.

Shirley is survived by three sister Beverly Fourman, Karen (David) Hines and Robyn Bowman; son Brian (Kimberley) Karns and his children Lindsey, Jennifer, Emily, Katie & Kyle; son Rick (Vanessa) Brown & their 3 children; daughter Melinda (Mike) Ullery & their 4 children; daughter Durenda Brown and her 1 son; daughter Dena Jones and her 2 sons; 3 grandsons Randy Ray, Jason Ray, and Anthony Emberton; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews and her precious pup Gracie.

Shirley will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

Online memories of Shirley may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.