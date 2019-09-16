LAURA — Shirley Rose Horn, 82, of Laura, passed away peacefully at 9:35 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Troy Care Center.

She was born May 28, 1937 in Dayton to the late Hildreth and Rose (Brown) McNees.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy (Terry) Favorite, Whitney (Shane) Rowe both of Pleasant Hill; two sons, Douglas (Deb Miller) Horn of Pleasant Hill, Dan (Betty Jo Hall) Horn of Laura; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and one sister, Laura "Gayle" (Mike) Kaley of Huber Heights. She was preceded in death by four sisters, LaVonne, Joanne, Teresa, and Kathryn Lee

Shirley began her career as the first female machinist for Federal Mogul Motorparts and retired after 21 years as an inspector. She was a hard working woman who was an extremely proud member of the United States Steel Worker's Association.

She worked tirelessly to assist in providing the polio vaccine.

She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her home life.

She loved the music of the 50's, big band; especially Glen Miller and Andy Williams and was an avid fan of Bob Seger. She was a talented singer and was a wonderful dancer.

A gathering time to honor her life will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.