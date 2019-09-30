TIPP CITY — Shirley Ruth Kremer, age 90. Born April 19, 1929 in Woodsfield, OH, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. A resident of Tipp City since 1955, she was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband John David Kremer in 1999.

Survived by her children, Kay (Jim) Phillips of Cleveland, OH, Karen Kremer of Tipp City, and JD (Lisa) Kremer of Laura, OH; grandchildren, Andrea (Justin) Sitlinger, Todd (Amanda) Phillips, Emily (Mark) Heitkamp, Beth (Andy) Saunders, Courtney Kremer, Kyle (Stefani) Kremer, Jonathan (Lianiz) Sandusky, Sean (Christina) Sandusky; and 16 great grandchildren.

Shirley graduated as an RN from the Wheeling School of Nursing. She worked in Norfolk, VA, Chicago, IL, and Troy, OH at Stouder Memorial Hospital (became Upper Valley Medical Center) where she retired after over 27 years of service most of which was in the OB Dept newborn nursery.

She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Tipp City Garden Club, Community Minded Women, Silver Sneakers, plus she enjoyed many years of gardening, playing bridge, and UVMC retiree activities.

Throughout her life, Shirley was known by her many friends and family to be strong, caring, loyal, full of zest, and always helpful with babies.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to sincerely thank the dedicated staff at Randall Residence in Tipp City and Hospice in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, or Alzheimer's Assoc at .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.