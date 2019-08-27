TROY — Soraya Rivadeneira, age 49, of Troy, passed away following an automobile accident on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Shelby County, OH. She was born on March 18, 1970 in Quito, Ecuador to Julio Rivadeneira and the late Rosa (Revelo) Rivadeneira.

In addition to her father, Soraya is survived by her husband of 22 years, Ruben Huerta; daughters: Mariana and Sarah Huerta; and siblings: Julio, Shirley and Wendy Rivadeneira.

Soraya was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. She served as a part of the Hispanic Ministry at the church. Soraya received her Master's Degree from Georgia State University. She was a guidance counselor at Forest Elementary School in Troy.

Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

