UNION — Stacy J. Morgan, age 61, of Union, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

She was born August 12, 1958 to Donald D. & Jane L. (Kress) Morgan in Troy, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her father Donald Morgan; brother Steven Morgan and aunts and uncles.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving mother Jane L. Morgan of Union; nieces Amber Morgan Bliss and Haley Morgan and great nephew Winston J. Morgan.

Stacy graduated from the University of Dayton with a teaching degree and went on to teach at Northridge Schools, Preble-Shawnee Schools and Meadowdale Schools.

She also loved collecting antiques and reading.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, 7212 National Rd, Brookville, OH 45309.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls, 15 S. 2nd Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online memories of Stacy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.