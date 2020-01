GREENVILLE — Stanley A. Pelfrey, 65, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

A celebration of Stanley's life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Guests may visit with Stanley's family on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.