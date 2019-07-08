TROY — Stanley K. Neves, age 75 of Troy, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Koester Pavilion.

He was born October 30, 1943 in Troy to the late Wilber and Martha (Conway) Neves.

Stanley is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Neves of Troy, niece Lisa Crabtree of Troy, as well as several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Connie Neves, and sister Patricia Sage.

Stanley was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troy.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. Ty Williams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

