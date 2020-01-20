PIQUA – Stella P. "Tootsie" Wright, 98, of Piqua, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney.

She was born June 3, 1921 in a log cabin in Russia to the late Joseph and Flora (Cardo) Francis.

She married the love of her life, Dallas Wright on February 7, 1947 in Piqua; he preceded her in death October 11, 1981.

Survivors include three sons, Terry Wright, Randy Wright, Mark (Cynthia) Wright, all of Piqua; seven loving grandchildren, Charles, Katie, Tom, Emily, Mark Jr., Stephanie, and Robin; and a great-grandson, Jayden Miller, whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her 11 brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Wright attended Piqua Catholic High School and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church her whole life. Stella worked as "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. After the war, she worked as an Inserter for the Piqua Daily Call; which she enjoyed very much, for over 20 years until her retirement at 85 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be held from 9-10 am Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.