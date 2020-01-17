PIQUA — STELLA PACK, age 81, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 9:15 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. She was born in West Liberty, KY on May 22, 1938 to the late Robert and Della (Bradley) Legg.

Stella is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Cecil R. and Pamela Pack, Piqua, OH; one brother: Russell Legg, West Liberty, KY; one sister: Fern Hill, Piqua, OH; two grandchildren: Zachary Pack, Elijah (Haley) Pack, both of Piqua, OH; two nephews: Richard (Sherri) Cantrell, Houston, OH, Jeffrey (Robin) Hill, Piqua, OH; and special friends: Larry and Muffet Wale, Piqua, OH. She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Stella worked for the Piqua City Schools, Piqua, OH for five years and McKinley Poultry for ten years.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

