TROY — Stephanie Elizabeth Mertz, age 58, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

She was born on December 30, 1960 in Troy, OH to Lowell Arnold and Esther (Artz) Sinclair.

In addition to her parents, Stephanie is survived by her husband: Robert Edward "Ed" Mertz of Troy; six children: Nichol Mertz, Michel Mertz, Jessica (Nathan) Low, Traci (Scott) Goubeaux, Julia (Robb Howell) Conard and Cody Conard; three sisters: Cindy (James) Addams, Loretta (Bruce) Bergren and Yvonne (Jeff) Boyer; twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Stephanie was a 1979 graduate of Troy High School. She was a member of AmVets Post 88, Troy, OH.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or American Liver Association, 6133 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 or Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 260, Columbus, OH 43231-8617.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.