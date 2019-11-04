PIQUA — Steven A. Hunt, age 62, of Piqua, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born May 30, 1957 in Troy to the late Robert & Irene (Smalley) Hunt; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1976; a U.S. Air Force Veteran; retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base; a member of the AMVETS; enjoyed camping, fishing, guns, cigars & karaoke; was a regular at The Leaf & Vine in Troy, where he was known as "Bud Light Steve"; he will be remembered for his jokes & ability to make people laugh.

Preceded in death by his parents; & sister, Lois Ann Hunt.

Steve is survived by his daughter Kasey Hunt & wife, Jami Cave of AL; sisters, Carolyn Jean Knick of Houston & Janet Leonard of Troy; girlfriend, Julia Perkins of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 7pm at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Visitation will be held from 5pm until time of service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

