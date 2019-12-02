PIQUA — Steven A. Nash, age 66, of Piqua passed away November 30, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Steven was born on April 18, 1953, in Greenville, OH to the late James Nash and Ella (Shinall) Pearce. He married Linda (Epley) Nash on June 28, 1982 in Piqua. She survives.

Steven is survived by daughters: Crystal (Gene) Crowell, Piqua; Trina Belt, Piqua; Wendy Nash, Piqua; Lori (Richie) Coppock, Piqua; Holly (Mark) Latham, Piqua; one son: James (Tabitha) Creager III, Piqua; mother in law: Velma Epley, Piqua; special granddaughters: Allison Seiter (Derek Milbourn) of Columbus and Alexis Seiter of Piqua; fourteen additional grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brothers: Todd (Phyllis) Shinall, Sidney, OH; Dennis (Jackie) Shinall, Piqua; Mark Shinall, Troy, OH, Greg Shinall, Troy, OH.

He is preceded in death by his sister: Gail Reinke; father in law, Kenneth Epley, SR; and parents James and Ella.

Steven graduated from Miami East High School and Hobart Welding School.

He was a dispatcher for Piqua Transfer for thirty years.

Steven loved his special dog, Precious Grace.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio with Reverend Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.