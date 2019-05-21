PIQUA — Sue A. Tribbett, 72, of Piqua, passed away at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was born April 28, 1947 in Van Wert to the late Raymond and Wilma Jean (Hall) Long. She married Murray R. Tribbett June 28, 1969 in Lafayette, he preceded her in death May 17, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey M. Tribbett; and a granddaughter, Breonna L. Tribbett. She was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Long and a sister Linda Long.

Mrs. Tribbett was a 1965 graduate of Ada High School and earned her Masters degree in Education from Ohio Northern University. She retired in 2009 from a notable career teaching within the Piqua City School District for many years.

A gathering time to honor her life will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday May 24, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 150 West South Boundary, PBM #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551, or the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.