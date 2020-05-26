TROY — Susan K. Burkholder, age 64, of Troy, OH passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 28, 1955 in Dayton, OH to the late Leo and Loretta (Good) Rousseau. Susan is survived by her husband of 36 years, Richard L. Burkholder; sons and daughter-in-law: Joshua (Tricia) Burkholder of Kettering and Christopher Burkholder of Vandalia; sisters and brothers-in-laws Marge (Tom) Conner of Wilmington and Sheri (Jim) Cline of Piqua; brother: Matt Rousseau of Troy; grandchildren: Dylan and Ethan Burkholder and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Troy High School, served in the Army National Guard and attended Alcony Grace Church. Susan was a former insurance agent and loved spending time with her grandkids. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday May 29, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Friends may call on the family from 5-8PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Co., PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.