PIQUA — Suzann Mutzner, 82, of Piqua, formerly of Covington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born August 20, 1936, in Dayton, to the late Everett L. and Alma E. (Henning) Schilling.

She married her husband of 60 years, Ralph E. Mutzner, on August 24, 1958; he survives.

Suzann will also be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses, Theodore "Ted" (Susan) Mutzner of LaCrosse, Wisc., Ralph (Arlene) Mutzner of Guam, and Crystal (Mike) Dahlke of Glencoe, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Tabetha, Christopher, Geoff, Zach, Nikki, Joseph Neil, and Hollie; and five great-grandchildren.

Suzann was a 1954 graduate of Newton High School and worked in the personal loan department of Piqua National and Citizens National Banks. She was a member of Covington Church of the Brethren and also attended Stillwater Community Church. Suzann was also active in Eastern Star for over 60 years, the former Stillwater Grange, and 4-H.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 206, Covington, OH 45318. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.

