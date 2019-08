PIQUA — Suzann (Schilling) Mutzner, 82, of Piqua, formerly of Covington, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at the Covington Church of the Brethren, 101 N. Wall St., Covington.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.