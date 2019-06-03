COVINGTON — Tamara "Tammy" L. (Floyd) Victor age 54 of Covington, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Piqua Health & Rehab.

Tammy was born in Greenville on December 23, 1964 to the (late) Ralph D. & Bea (Derr) Floyd; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1983, where she loved cheerleading, dance, and running track; worked at Quality Forms, Piqua and then Healthcare Pharmacy/Remedi; a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church; and a member of the Bradford Community Club.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pamela Sue Floyd; four brothers and sister-in-law, John Floyd, Bob Floyd, Dave & Maria Floyd, Rick Floyd; brother-in-law, Rodney Victor. Tammy is survived by her husband, Jay Victor; sister, Peg Sargent of Bradford; brother and sister-in-law, Scott & Deb Floyd of Bradford; nieces and nephews, Rob & Shawn Gordon of Manhattan, Kansas, Bobby & Carey Floyd of Covington, Joey Floyd of Cincinnati, Sara Wilson of Urbana, Ashley Mullins of Bradford, Ashley Floyd of Bradford, Brooklyn Floyd & Andy Vogler of Bradford, great nieces and nephews, Krista Floyd & fiancé, Bryce Carafa of Columbus, Kylee Floyd of Covington, Sophie Floyd, Brady Szilagyi, Gabriel, Noah, Christian & Michalla Gordon; sister-in-law, Robin Rong of Covington; longtime friend, Michelle Richard of Covington; her dog, Skeeter; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.