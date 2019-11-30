TROY — Tami Louise Hanselman, age 52 of Troy, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Troy Care Center.

She was born January 30, 1967 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Thomas and Anna (Spencer) Alcorn.

Tami is survived by her sons Brian M. Hanselman Jr. of Springfield and Jason M. Hanselman of Troy; daughter Nakeisha Alcorn of Troy; 8 grandchildnren: Austin Rupe, Ethan Hanselman, Nakyliee Gorby, Connor Hanselman, Katielynn Hanselman, Jaelyn Hanselman, Aaliyah Hanselman, and Kasyn Hanselman; one great-grandchild Lanney Rupe; brothers Paul Brown of Ft Wayne, IN and Clyde Brown of Ft. Wayne, IN; and sister Kathy Brown of Ft. Wayne, IN.

She was preceded in death by husband Brian M. Hanselman, Sr. on April 16, 2007; as well as brothers Joe Brown, Darren Brown, Mike Brown, and Brian Alcorn.

Tami was a member of Mid-County Church of Christ in Troy. She enjoyed fishing, movies, and playing cards. Tami loved spending time with her family and being around people she loved. She was a retired nurse's aide from the Villa Convalescent Center in Troy.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Ralph Royce officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

