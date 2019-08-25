PIQUA — Tammy L. Hedger, 50, of Piqua passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 8, 1969 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to late Grover and Holly (Delet-Kanic) Brown.

She married Jimmy E. Hedger on June 22, 1991 in Troy, and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Danielle (Justin) Zeisloft of Tipp City and Holly Hedger of Piqua; one son, Jordan Hedger of Piqua; two grandchildren, Joel and Adelaide Zeisloft; one brother, Sean (Gail) Brown; two sisters, Tara Ferreira and April (Terry) Keblish; and many other family members and friends.

Tammy was a graduate of Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After high school, she went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, which led to her meeting her husband, Jim. After the Navy, she attended Edison State Community College, where she received a certification in Medical Office Assisting. Later in life she became a valued Inventory Specialist at Meijer in Troy.

She loved to read, spend time with family, vacation, and go to concerts.

A service to honor her life will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home, performed by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering OH 45409.

