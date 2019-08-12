PIQUA — Terrance "Terry" Weber, 60, of Piqua died unexpectedly at 7:49 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 11, 1959 in Dayton to the late Robert H. Weber and Katheryn R. (Hanerty) Weber; and she survives.

Other survivors include two brothers, Tim Weber of Centerville and Eric Weber of Vandalia. He is also survived by a niece, Nicole (Zach) Huffman; a nephew, Ryan (Charity Vann) Weber; a great niece, Maeve Huffman; and two great nephews, Jordan Weber and Wyatt Huffman.

Mr. Weber was a 1977 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He worked for Hartzell Propeller in the packing and shipping department for 37 years before his retirement. He enjoyed following Lehman sports, Ohio State sports and the Cincinnati Reds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.